MYRTLE BEACH—Joyce Ann Beaty, 65, passed away on Nov. 21 at MUSC.
Born in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late James and Otella Jenkins, Joyce was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost.
She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.
Joyce and her husband Luther established a successful and reputable business in Northern Virginia in 1995 and maintained their success as Myrtle Beach business owners since 2004.
Every day was intentional for Joyce, as she worked tirelessly to ensure that her family was always taken care of.
Joyce knew how to touch the hearts of anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was loved and respected for her commitment to her family, to her community and for her impeccable work ethic.
Joyce will be remembered for her loving and generous heart, her helping hands and her willingness to put everyone’s wants and needs before her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Tommy Jenkins and sister Carolyn Johnson.
Survivors include Luther Beaty, her husband of 48 years; son Luke and Becky Beaty; daughter Kimberly Beaty; granddaughter Brittany Beaty; grandsons Justin and Ryan Beaty; brother Jack Jenkins and sister Frances Baldwin.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. A reception is to follow at the Goldfinch Celebration Center.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
