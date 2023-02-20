Joshua Michael Stangle
Joshua Michael Stangle, 40, passed away Feb. 16. Born Aug. 6, 1982 in Phillipsburg, N.J., he was a son of Maria Angela Stangle and the late Donald Albert Griner.
Joshua was a loving son, fiancé, grandson, stepdad and friend to everyone he met. He loved listening to music, singing, dancing and playing trivia. Joshua enjoyed teaching and worked as a district manager with Taco Bell for more than ten years.
In addition to his mother, Maria Griner, Mr. Stangle is survived by his fiancé, Alexandria Marie James; maternal grandmother, Rita Stangle; stepsons, Michael Benjamin Wilson and Ari Zephaniah Gabhart; and father-in-law, Joshua Iraci, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
There are not any services planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
