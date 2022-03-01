Joshua Glenn Hudson
Joshua Glenn Hudson
A memorial service for Joshua Glenn Hudson, 25, will be held March 5 at 11 a.m. in Summerville Presbyterian Church. Visitation with family will precede the service at 10 a.m. and a reception will follow.
Josh passed away unexpectedly Feb. 18 (his father’s birthday).
Born June 16, 1996 in Florence, he was the son of the late John Burl Hudson and Shelly Gaspersohn Hudson.
Josh attended school in Loris before transferring to Aynor High, where he graduated with honors and an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma in 2014.
Josh then attended Clemson University. He had lived and worked as an entrepreneur in Florida for the past five years.
Survivors include his mother, Shelly Hudson of Summerville; his sisters, Lindey Hudson and Karleigh Hudson of Myrtle Beach; his nephew, Lincoln; and the love of his life, Kaitlyn Bears of Pinellas Park, Fla.
Joshua left behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, but he will be in their hearts forever.
