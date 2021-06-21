Van “Josh” Carl Simmons Jr.
LONGS-Van “Josh” Carl Simmons Jr., 53, passed away June 17 at his home.
Born on Aug. 19, 1967 in Loris, he was the son of the late Van Carl Simmons Sr. and the late Margaret Louise Prince Marlowe.
Mr. Simmons worked as a security guard and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his significant other, Kathy Stiltner of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Nicole Allen of Loris and Tammy Lynn Simmons of Longs; son, Joshua Andrew Thompkins of Conway; one grandchild, Carter Bright Phillips of Longs; brother, Andy Fowler and his wife Kathy of Myrtle Beach; and his beloved dog, “Man-Man”.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Simmons was predeceased by his stepfather, Kenneth Roger Marlowe.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Please sign Mr. Simmons’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
