MYRTLE BEACH—Josh Mitchell passed away Nov. 3.
He was preceded in death by his baby brother Thomas Lee Rife and Nanny Sherry Kindley.
He loved wrestling, his family, friends and his pets.
Mitchell will be missed dearly by everyone he touched — his family and his Wendy’s work family.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and time.
Mr. Mitchell is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach.
