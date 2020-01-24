CONWAY—Josephine M. Erbaio, 97, died Jan. 19 at her home.
She was born April 27, 1922, in Bronx, New York, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Romano) Juliano.
Josephine was the widow of Ralph Erbaio, to whom she was married for 45 years.
She lived in White Plains, New York, for 50 years, where she was very active with the senior center. She lived in Lakeside Crossing for 10 years, remaining active with many activities in the community.
Survivors include daughters Joanne Fretwell and Karen Moran; son Ralph (Kathy) Erbaio; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughter Mary Jo Erbaio; sisters Gussie Montigelli and Connie Ricciardi; brothers John and James Juliano and great-grandson Michael Watters.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Jan. 23 at the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway.
Entombment will be held in Valhalla, New York.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.
