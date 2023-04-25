Josephine “Jo” Sarvis Fowler
Funeral services for Josephine “Jo” Sarvis Fowler, 98, will be held April 26 at 3 p.m. in Langston Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Brandon Blair and the Rev. Bruce Davenport. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mrs. Fowler, widow of the late Eugene T. “Gene” Fowler, passed away April 24 in Conway Medical Center following a brief onset illness.
Born March 8, 1925 in Loris, Jo was the daughter of the late Walter Gary Sarvis and the late Lucille Pender Sarvis.
She was a longtime member of Langston Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and worked as a Girls in Action teacher. In her later years she enjoyed attending the Wednesday morning Bible study group led by Bruce Davenport. Before her health began to fail, her pastimes included ceramics, knitting and crocheting.
She and her husband owned and operated Buckwood Shell in Conway for many years.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Mrs. Fowler was predeceased by her grandson, Warren Scott Hucks; her sisters, Marie Norris and Genevieve Housand; her brother, J.W. Sarvis; and her brothers-in-law, Carl Hardee and the Rev. Ford Norris.
Survivors include her children, Linda F. Hucks and husband Ron, Janice F. Cummings and husband Danny, and Cindy Goff and husband Roger; her grandchildren, Grant Hucks and wife Caroline, Brian Cummings and wife Jennifer, Justin Cummings and wife Jennifer, Heather Jones and husband Dalton, and Hunter Goff and wife Lauren; ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Louise Hardee.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child in care of Langston Baptist Church, 763 Highway 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
