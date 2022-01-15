Joseph “Weston” Dix
AYNOR-Funeral services for Joseph “Weston” Dix, 69, were held Jan. 15 in Bakers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating.
Mr. Dix went to be with his Lord and Savior Jan. 8 in Conway Medical Center.
Weston was the husband of Dolores “Chummy” Dix and son of Lucy Hucks and the late J.W. Dix.
Surviving Mr. Weston is his son, Joseph “Kelly” Dix (Shana); two grandsons, Luke and Lake Dix; one brother, David Hucks (Loretta); and sister, Audrey Ambrose (Robert). Weston was a member of Bakers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved playing the guitar, singing and researching family trees. He also loved his wife, his boys and Jesus Christ.
Burial followed in church cemetery.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
