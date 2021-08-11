Joseph Timothy “Byrd” Oliver
A memorial service for Joseph Timothy “Byrd” Oliver, 57, will be held Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mr. Oliver passed away Aug. 7.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Carolyn Lewis Oliver Cook and the late Timmy Lee Oliver.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, P. Watson and Ruby J. Lewis; paternal grandparents, William Earl and Alice Oliver.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is one sister, Madeline Oliver Johnson.
A private service will be held at a later date.
