Joseph Samuel Smith
A funeral service for Joseph Samuel Smith, 77, will be held Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating.
Mr. Smith “Joe Sam”, loving husband and father of two, passed away Dec. 7
Born Sept. 25, 1945 in Whiteville, N.C., he was a son of the late Dr. Joseph S. Smith Sr. and Eloise Todd Smith. He married Patsy Kugler Smith on Feb. 14, 1970, and they spent their happily married life of fifty-two years in Conway.
He was a US Navy veteran, devoted member of the Masons and member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He was educated in Conway public schools and attended East Carolina University. He retired from successful careers in the beverage and pest control industries.
Mr. Smith was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a lifelong sportsman and particularly enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and spending many fun-filled days with family and close friends at Darling Lake Hunting Club and Pineland Farm.
His always pleasant demeanor and his quick smile will be missed and fondly remembered by his family, close friends and all who had the good fortune to know him.
Surviving are his wife, Patsy Kugler Smith of Conway; one daughter, Amy Smith Burger (Brian) of Mt. Pleasant; one son, Joseph Samuel “Doc” Smith III (Ashley) of Myrtle Beach; six grandchildren, Britton Leigh Burger, Joseph Blane Burger, Brooks Ann Ella Burger, Jackson Samuel Smith, Grayson Lee Smith and Addison Eloise Smith; one brother, Michael Todd Smith (Marianne) of Columbia; and one sister, Gayle Smith Blouin (Randy) of Greenville.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home one hour before the service.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 198 Long Ave., Conway, SC 29526, Parkinson’s Foundation, or to a charity of choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
