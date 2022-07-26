Joseph S. "Joe" Todd
Funeral services for Joseph S. "Joe" Todd, 86, will be held July 28 at 3 p.m. in Poplar United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ken Carter, the Rev. Robert Lewis and Laurie Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Todd passed away July 22.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Julius McRoy and Ora Mae Lewis Todd. He was a lifetime member of Poplar United Methodist Church. Mr. Todd was the owner and operator of Todd's Electric Motor Repairs in Conway for more than 50 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Todd was predeceased by two grandsons, Christopher Waddell and Miles Waddell; three brothers, LeGrand Todd, Felix Todd and Alvie Vernie Todd; and one sister, Katie Coates.
He was very instrumental in getting the Horry County Vietnam Veterans Memorial built in Conway.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Dollie B. Todd of Conway; two daughters, Myra Jo Todd Gore (Donnie) of Conway and Karen Todd Stevens (Mitchell) of Loris; one son, Terry Michael Collins (Kathryn E. Collins) of Glen Allen, Va.; five grandchildren, Matthew Joseph Waddell (Emily), Jonathan Dakota Hardwick, Megan Stevens (Brandon Jones), Laura Collins and Julia Collins; one great-grandchild, Deacon John Waddell; one brother, Mack Todd Jr. of Conway; and two sisters, Frances Alford and Ida Mae Hardwick of Conway.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorial may be sent to Poplar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 5095 U.S. 701 North, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
