Joseph Peter Dugan
A funeral Mass for Joseph Peter Dugan, 76, will be held Sept. 24 in St. James Catholic Church in Conway. His ashes will be spread in Charleston in a private family service Sept. 26.
Mr. Dugan, of Conway, passed away peacefully Aug. 27 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in New York City June 29, 1945 to Anne Marie Finan and Thomas Joseph Dugan Sr., the fifth of seven brothers and one sister. He attended Manhattan Prep and Manhattan College and enjoyed a very successful career as an industrial engineer and engineering manager for Otis Elevator in Yonkers NY, Rixon Schlumberger in Silver Spring, Md., and Bendix Corporation of McLean, Va. At Bendix he met his beloved wife, Pamela Burke. They married in 1986. His greatest joy was being a father and a grandfather. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Pamela, and is survived by his stepdaughters, Michelle Forlini (Justin) and Jo Sheirer (Timothy); his longtime friend and companion; Nancy Cody; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He leaves a legacy of true character, intellectual curiosity, hard work and loving service to his family. He and Pam delighted in hosting their grandchildren and nieces for long visits. They sponsored great fun and many creative clubs including the Washington Post Club and the Chocolate Milkshake club.
In retirement Joe moved to Conway where he set about making an impact on Conway and on the national political scene. He conceived of and led the Myrtle Beach Tea Party from 2010 to 2020. He founded the South Carolina Tea Party Convention in 2012 and remained its executive director through 2019. His purpose was to provide a platform for individual citizens to educate themselves about the important issues of the day. In doing so he brought many of the leaders at the highest level of local and national government and other fields to Myrtle Beach to share their knowledge in an unprejudiced environment. His loving family and the citizens of this nation will be eternally grateful for the contributions Joe made to their lives.
