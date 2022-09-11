Joseph Ollie Rowe
Funeral services for Joseph Ollie Rowe, 81, will be held Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Rowe passed away Sept. 11 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 7, 1941 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Jim and Mary Agnes Rowe.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Madeline Carroll Rowe; and brothers, Henry Rowe and Jimmy “Jim Boy” Rowe.
Joseph enjoyed raising exotic birds and nature, and he was an avid entrepreneur.
Mr. Rowe is survived by his children, Paul Rowe (Debbie) and Patricia Jean Tindall; sister, Gertie M. Stalvey; grandchildren, Terry Jo Tindall (Erin) and Taylor Nichole Tindall; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Case and Kylee; his canine companion and best friend, Glacier; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway is serving the family.
