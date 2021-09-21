Joseph E. Lewandowski
A funeral mass for Joseph E. Lewandowski, 90, will be held Sept. 28 at noon in the Catholic Church of St. James, officiated by the Rev. Oscar Borda.
Inurnment will immediately follow in the church columbarium.
Mr. Lewandowski, husband of Joan Lewandowski, passed away at his home Sept. 19.
Born Nov. 14, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Don and Anastasia Lewandowski. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lewandowski was predeceased by his sister, Sonia Hatter; and his brother, Lewis Lewandowski.
Mr. Lewandowski proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 in the Korean War. He enjoyed working around his home and was a “tinkerer”, who could repair anything. He also loved nature and had a special affection for all his pets. He was a member of the Catholic Church of St. James.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Joan I. Lewandowski; his children, Joseph Lewandowski of Kulpmont, Pa., Brian Lewandowski of Feasterville, Pa., and Susan Lewandowski of Mt. Laurel, N.J.; his grandchildren, Johnny Lewandowski, Brianna Lewandowski, Daniela Kajanek and Sophia Lewandowski; his great-grandchildren, Dawson Lewandowski and Aurora Lewandowski; and his sisters, Diane Lewandowski and Bernadette Clarke.
Memorial donations may be made to the Women’s Guild of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.