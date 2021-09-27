Junior McDowell
Graveside services for Joseph Junior McDowell, 82, will be held Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. in Carter Cemetery with Pastor Mack Hutson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:15 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday in Carter Cemetery.
Mr. McDowell passed away Sept. 25 in Loris following an illness.
Born Oct. 7, 1938 in Loris, he was the son of the late Worth Austin McDowell and the late Mary Leona Mishoe McDowell. Mr. McDowell worked in the landscaping business until his retirement and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, June McDowell Vaught and her husband Steve of Longs; two sons, Ken McDowell of Green Sea and Mitchell McDowell of Loris; son-in-law, Johnny Wallace Todd of Loris; stepdaughter, Cynthia Purdue of North Carolina; brothers, Harry McDowell and his wife Melanie of Loris and Larry McDowell and his wife Norma of Conway; sister, Judy McDowell Holmes and her husband Billy of Little River; grandchildren, Kandis Ashley Todd Tucker and her husband Sam, Justin Wallace Todd and his wife, Emily, Lauren Todd, Michelle Gore, Chad McDowell, Bradley McDowell, Matthew McDowell, Libby Mincey and her husband Nick and Ronnie Jean McDowell; special friend, Nancy Prince of Loris, as well as many loving great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McDowell was predeceased by one son, Ronnie Dean McDowell; daughter, Cindy McDowell Todd; and three brothers, William Donald “W.D” McDowell, Douglas McDowell and Jimmy Dale McDowell.
The family requests that memorials, in Mr. McDowell's memory, be made to the charity of one's choice. Please sign Mr. McDowell's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
