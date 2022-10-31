Joseph “Joe” Buchholz
A memorial mass with Military Honors for Joseph “Joe” Buchholz, 74, will be held Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Father Oscar Borda officiating.
Mr. Buchholz passed away Oct. 28 at his residence.
Born Dec. 15, 1947 in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Alfred and Helen Stec Buchholz. Mr. Buchholz was an officer of the U.S. Marine Corp, having served during Vietnam. He was also a member of U.A. Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 22 for more than 30 years.
Mr. Buchholz was well rounded and enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, brother and friend.
Along with his parents, Mr. Buchholz was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Passamonte; and his brother, Charles Buchholz.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ann Buchholz of Conway; three sons, Kevin Buchholz (Michelle) of Depew, N.Y., Christian Buchholz (Karen) of Skaneateles, N.Y., and Keith Buchholz (Heather) of Oswego, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Haley, Grace, Lily, Marcella, Cody, Kyle, Emma and Jessica; and a great-grandson, Aiden.
The family will meet with friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe’s honor to St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
