Joseph “Joe Bill” Cameron West
A graveside service for Joseph “Joe Bill” West, 74, will be held April 29 at 3 p.m. in Lakeside Cemetery in Conway with the Rev. Robert Bannon officiating.
Mr. West lost a very long battle, which he fought valiantly.
He passed away April 26 surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 12, 1947 in Conway, he was a son of the late Leo Alexander and Laura Thompson West.
Joe Bill, was known as “F86-F” on Gamecock Central, where he made many great friends. He loved his family, friends, his Carolina Gamecocks and being on the Waccamaw River. He was known as being an encyclopedia when it came to sports and historical dates and facts and for his knowledge of airplanes.
As an independent insurance agent he spent his career providing insurances, employee benefits and annuities to his clients.
In addition to his parents, Joe Bill was predeceased by an infant brother, Douglas West; and older brother, Leo Alexander West Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pat Cooper West; his son and daughter-in-law, Glen Cameron and Valerie West; and his granddaughter, Emma West, all of Crofton, Md.
He is also survived by his twin sister, Mary (Robin) Kittrell of Litchfield Beach; sisters, Laura (Mike) Thomas of Latta and Cynthia (Kenneth) Mathes of Pinehurst, N.C.; brother, Roderick (Louise) West of Orlanda, Fla.; and many special nieces and nephews.
Joe Bill was extremely fortunate to have had a group of friends from childhood, who were still as close as family to him.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or online at StJude.org.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
