Joseph “Joe” Anthony Chiarilli Jr.

A Service of Celebration for Joseph “Joe” Anthony Chiarilli Jr., 64,will be held May 22 at 3 p.m. in Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.

Joe Chiarilli passed away May 6 in the comfort of his Murrells Inlet home surrounded by loved ones after a long illness. He was well respected and loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Joe was a general contractor, owner of Classic Style Homes, and an avid golfer. He loved his Sunday golf group and the “Golfsters” group he was a member of for years.

Born Feb. 14, 1958, he was the son of the late Joseph Chiarilli Sr. and Mary Malone Chiarilli in Rochester, N.Y. He loved to play many sports in his youth and moved to Myrtle Beach on a soccer scholarship to Coastal Carolina University. He received his degrees in business finance and accounting. After college, he worked toward his contractor’s license and began doing what he loved -- building! He was a generous and kind person who made friends easily and kept them close for years.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Chiarilli Sr.; his first wife, Gloria Banks Chiarilli; and many other relatives and friends who influenced him greatly.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Chiarilli; sister, Teresa Chiarilli; niece, Courtney Bellenger (Jeremy); nephew, Michael Benson; godson, Anthony Bellenger; two stepchildren from his first wife, Adrian Brown (Tara) and Nichole Godwin (Will); and from his current wife, Heidi Chiarilli, two stepchildren, Daniel Geiger (Margaret) and Andrew Geiger.

In addition, Joe’s five grandchildren are Billy, Madison, Anna Grace, Adilynn and Raquel. He also leaves behind many cousins, extended family members and close friends whom he loved dearly.

Following the Celebration, family and friends are invited to gather at Inlet Affairs, 4024 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Joe’s memory may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 402 Singleton Ridge Road, Ste. 3, Conway, SC 29526.