Joseph Harold Clowers
A memorial service for Joseph Harold Clowers, 76, will be held April 28 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Chuck McElroy officiating.
Mr. Clowers went to his Heavenly home on April 23.
Born Dec. 25, 1945 in Arista, W.Va., he was a son of the late Richard Cecil and Rosie Bell Dunford Clowers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlotte Darlene Clowers; and his beloved grandson, Alex Shibley; four brothers; and two sisters.
Mr. Clowers was a U.S. Air Force veteran (Vietnam), master sergeant, who worked at Myrtle Beach Lowe’s for twenty-two years.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, being outdoors, watching football and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Clowers is survived by his children, Douglas Clowers (Tammie), Daryla Jenkins (Barry) and Crystal Shibley (Jason); siblings, Chester, Verlin, Carol, Sandy, Patricia, Hazel and Reeda; girlfriend, Diane Barnes;
eight grandchildren, Timothy Philemon, Haley Philemon, Cameron Jenkins, Mikayla Vancise, Emily Garcia, Jake Clowers, Charlee Clowers and Rachel Bates; five great-grandchildren, Brantley Phileman, Lailen Philemon, Emmett Philemon Ellie Welch and Adeline Garcia; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 2987 Church St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
