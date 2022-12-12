Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr.
A memorial service for Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr., 73, will be held Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Poston officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Florence National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mr. Turner, beloved husband of Susan Springs Turner of Conway, passed away Dec. 7 in Conway Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.
Born Feb. 3, 1949 in Florence, he was a son of the late Benjamin Fleming Turner Jr. and Blanche Estelle Bailey Turner.
He was predeceased by his parents; and one daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Jackson.
Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
He was a Mason of Lodge #26 in Timmonsville and also a member of the F.O.P. He was a retired lieutenant, after serving twenty-six years with the S.C.H.P.
Joe also retired after serving sixteen years with the S.C. National Guard and four years in The Army Reserve. He and his wife, Susan, were park attendants in various Federal Parks across several states.
Joe never met a stranger and was always willing to help others in need, even after he went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Mr. Turner is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan Springs Turner; two sons, Joseph Fleming Turner Jr. (Rachel) of Stuart, Va., and Benjamin Edward Turner (Amanda) of Murrells Inlet; three sisters, Susie Purdue (Donnie) of Hartsville; Jan Mary Hall (Preston) of Madison, N.C., and Pamela Gainey of Hartsville; seven grandchildren, Alex Turner (Mackenize), Zach Turner, Caleb Turner, Christopher Jackson (Samantha), Heather Jackson, Sawyer Turner and Jack Turner; five great-grandchildren, Brian Jackson, Zoey Jackson, Zekiah Turner, Quinn Turner and Avery Turner, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
