Melissa K. Jordan
Melissa K. Jordan, 55, passed away June 7 at her residence.
She was born Oct. 8, 1965 in Marion, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert Haley and Peggy Drollinger.
She was also predeceased by her brother, Daniel Haley.
Ms. Jordan is survived by her daughter, Meagan Jordan.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services June 11.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
