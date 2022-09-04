Jonah Eli Prince
LORIS-Funeral services for Jonah Eli Prince, 19, will be held Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. in Living Water Baptist Church with Dr. Gwyn McCutchen and Dr. John Goudelock officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jonah, of Woodrow Lane, passed away Sept. 3.
Born June 2, 2003 in Conway, he was a son of Neil and Tiffiny Prince. He was a 2021 graduate of Loris High School. He was enrolled in Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s HVAC program and was employed with Acts Heating and Cooling.
Jonah was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and boyfriend, who loved spending time with his "beautiful and smart" girlfriend, Kelly, his family and extended family. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.
Jonah was predeceased by his brother, Spencer Nolan Prince; and his paternal grandfather, Ernest "Pete" Prince.
Surviving, in addition to his parents of Loris, are his girlfriend, Kelly Chestnut of Longs; his maternal grandparents, Donnie and Rita Richardson of Loris; his paternal grandparents, Kim and Lynda Todd of Clarendon, N.C.; his uncle, Drake Richardson (Lauren) of Tabor City, N.C.; his cousins, Lawson Richardson, John Hudson Richardson and Maggie Richardson of Tabor City, N.C.; his maternal great-grandmother, Ruth Baker of Green Sea; two step-aunts; and his extended family, Jerry and Penny Chestnut of Longs.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Living Water Baptist Church, c/o Missions Offering, 1569 Hwy. 9 East, Longs, SC 29568.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
