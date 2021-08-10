Johnson Clardy
Funeral services for Johnson Clardy, 94, will be held Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Clardy passed away Aug. 10.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Lauren DeKalb Clardy Sr. and Dorothy Ann Johnson Clardy. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Frances Fowler Clardy; three brothers, Wallace Clardy, L.D. Clardy Jr. and Bryan Clardy; and one sister, Annie D. Johnson.
Mr. Clardy was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Prior to retirement, the North Conway Baptist Church member was employed for 45 years with Waccamaw Lumber and Supply.
Surviving are two daughters, Janice Clardy Simmons (Wayne) and Miltonette Clardy of Conway; one granddaughter, Lauren Barker (Brent) of Conway; and two great-grandchildren, Landon Thomas Barker and Stanton Johnson Barker.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 12.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.