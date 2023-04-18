Johnny Ray Calhoun
Funeral services for Johnny Ray Calhoun, 64, will be held April 18 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Calhoun passed away April 15 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 23, 1958 in Conway, he was a son of the late Archie Wilson “A.W.” Calhoun and Elizabeth Ann Jordan Calhoun.
Mr. Calhoun is predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Wanda Mae Graham, Doris Ann Clark and Pasty Elizabeth Skipper; and his brother, Julius Archie Calhoun.
Johnny Ray was a legend in the local racing scene, winning countless races and several championships. Racing was his lifelong passion and brought him much joy.
Mr. Calhoun is survived by his children, Johnny Ray Calhoun Jr. and his wife Michelle and Jordi Calhoun; his grandchildren, Sawyer Eli McCrackin, Shelby Caroline Calhoun and Ethan John Calhoun; his brother, Dennis Franklin Calhoun and his wife Kay; mother of his children, Rachel Hughes Calhoun, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family with whom he remained in constant contact.
The family will receive friends, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., April 17 at Watson Funeral Services.
Memorials may be sent to Oak Grove FWB Church Cemetery Fund at 5920 Antioch Road, Conway S.C. 29527. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
