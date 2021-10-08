Johnny MacMurray Johnson

Funeral services for Johnny MacMurray Johnson, 62, will be held Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. in Brown Swamp United Methodist Church with Pastor Davin Johnson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Johnny passed away Oct. 7 in Conway Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 16, 1959 in Conway, he was a son of the late John Burroughs Johnson and Loretta Richardson Johnson.

He was predeceased by his parents; and one sister, Sandra Cribb.

Johnny was a loving father, brother, friend and uncle. He enjoyed fishing, farming, raising cows and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his children Courtney Johnson (Rabon) and Caroline Johnson; his siblings, Diane McDowell (Billy), Kathy Johnson and Denise Johnson; nephews, Jeffrey Cribb (Jess) Stephen Cribb; nieces, Joy Benton (Jason) and Bridget Orlandi (Jose); great-nieces, Hannah Benton and Olivia Cribb; great-nephew, Julian Orlandi; and his dog, Ace, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the