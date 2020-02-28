MYRTLE BEACH—John Pratte, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18 at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital with his family by his side.
Born in Washington, D.C., he was a son of the late Leo E. Pratte and Mary Frances (Payne) Pratte.
John was a proud United States Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal among his decorations.
He was a surveying equipment operator.
Following retirement, he, his wife and daughter moved to Myrtle Beach, a dream that materialized from family camping trips there.
He loved to fish and hunt, but most of all he was devoted to his family.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Debbi; daughter Heather Sabin (Chris); granddaughters Ashleigh and Amy; sister-in-law Nancy Burton, with whom he was close, and his mother Mary Frances (Payne) Pratte.
The family celebrated John’s life on Feb. 22 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
