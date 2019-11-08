MYRTLE BEACH—It is with deepest sorrow we announce that John Liam Brown, 18, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend, has passed on Oct. 26. John was taken from us suddenly.
The funeral service was held at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.
John Liam Brown was born at St. Francis hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 6, 2000. John spent his childhood in Connecticut, later moving to South Carolina where he grew up.
Our John was a gentle giant, soft spoken and wise. He had a strong internal compass, he respected his code of ethics and he became a great man.
John Liam Brown is survived by his adoring parents Jerry Lee Brown Jr. and Joanne Rafala Brown. John was the middle child, leaving Kayleigh, Christa, Gus and Jesse to protect and honor his memories.
We will continue to celebrate his life by sharing his love with his niece and nephew Nova Lee Vasquez and Noah Liam Vasquez; his loving paternal grandmother Gloria Gene Brown; his uncle Steven Brown; his maternal grandparents Louis P. Rafala Jr. and Phyllis Lastrina Rafala; his many aunts and uncles including Mary Rafala Liquori and Philip Liquori, Louis Rafala III, Paul Rafala and Colleen O’Meara, Phyllis Rafala Stallone and Michael Stallone and Michael S. Rafala and Dominic J. Rafala. John has left behind many cousins and friends.
John was preceded in death by grandfather Jerry Lee Brown and his beloved cat, Powder.
John was loyal, enthusiastic, respectful, passionate and wild. John was extremely frugal when it came to his hard earned money except when it came to Chick-fil-A and sushi. John took extreme pride in his drip and his shoe game. At home John loved to cook, so it was an easy transition to Rustic Table, his place of employment with his mentor and brother Kevin Laughlin.
Through the hard times, John was blessed to have such true friends like Tyler W., Asher B. and Jacob S. His brothers in struggle always had his 6.
As a son and brother, John was invincible. He was a constant comfort to our family and those he cared about. John was a true friend — ready and willing at a moment’s notice to endure a nine-hour ride in each direction for the sake of friendship. He was not a fair-weather friend. If he had you, he had you for life. Those who knew John, even in the slightest, lost a shining light in their lives.
John’s death was not in vain. He died a hero by choosing to save other lives with his sacrifices. As an organ donor, he has helped countless families with his gifts. Due to the valiant efforts from Grand Strand Medical Center and the organization Sharing Hope, John was able to fulfill his legacy and allow the gift of life to others.
