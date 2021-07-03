John Wesley Kay
A graveside service for John Wesley Kay, 86, will be held July 6 at 11 a.m. in Happy Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Hank Corcoran officiating.
Mr. Kay, husband of the late Yvonne Allen, passed away July 2 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. John was born in Morocco, Ind., a son of the late William “Bill” and Blanche May “Purdy” Kay.
Mr. John married Yvonne Allen Kay on June 14, 1955. In addition to his wife and parents, John was predeceased by his brothers, Milton “Billy”, Charles, Jim, Frank and Wayne; and one sister, Evelyn Batchelor.
He served at multiple Air Force bases including Grissom AFB in Indiana, Shemya AFB in Aleutian Islands, Alaska, Myrtle Beach AFB in South Carolina, Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio, Sheppard AFB in Texas and Little Rock AFB in Arkansas.
He began his career in the military as an electrician and later changed to the missile field. He stayed in the Air Force National Guard and was reactivated during the Pueblo Crisis. After his retirement from the military he owned several businesses beginning with Kay’s Appliance in Jacksonville, Ark. After moving back to Indiana in 1969, he manufactured hog confinement equipment, and operated a machine shop and mobile home park.
He was active with the Morocco Lions Club and Newton County Farm Bureau, serving several terms as president in both. John and Yvonne moved to Galivants Ferry in 1999. He is survived by his children, Joyce Reagan (Rick) and John Kay Jr. (June); grandchildren, John Robert Kay (Barb) and Kelly Peterson (James); stepgrandchildren, Derrick Reagan (Jerry), Timothy Reagan (Faye) and Ricky Reagan Jr., along with honorary grandchildren, Mike, Katy and Cheryl Zenor; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends after the service at Happy Home Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is serving the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.