John Joseph Migliaro
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for John Joseph Migliaro, 82, will be held May 31 at noon in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Pastor James Wilmont.
Mr. Migliaro passed away at his home in Myrtle Beach May 28.
Born Dec. 18, 1940 in New Haven, Conn., John was the son of the late Gaetano Migliaro Sr. and the late Elizabeth Florentino Migliaro. He attended college in New Haven and was the owner/broker of J.P. Realty. John served in the Army Reserves and worked as an officer in the West Haven Police Department, later serving as police commissioner in Orange, Conn.
He was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club and was introduced to riding by his longtime friend, George Musco. Together with their wives, Pat and Carol, the friends enjoyed many weekend trips together.
In later years they traded their motorcycles for cruise ships and enjoyed many excursions on the Caribbean and Mediterranean seas. John and Pat continued their love of traveling with trips to Russia, Europe and the Greek Isles. John’s greatest enjoyment in life, though, was spending time with his family, all of whom he loved dearly. Among his other hobbies he also enjoyed woodworking.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Patricia Migliaro; his brother, Guy Migliaro Jr. and wife Rose; his children, Debora Migliaro Zemzik and husband Thomas, John Migliaro Jr. and wife Kimberly; his stepchildren, William Brank and wife Tracy, Laura Pease and husband William and Lisa Brank; his grandchildren, Mason Migliaro, Morgan Migliaro and Dakota Zemzik; his stepgrandchildren, Louis Werner, Christopher Werner, Rachel Keeley, Laura Keeley, Raymond Keeley, Alex Pease, Owen Pease, Vaille Brank, Hannah Gaughan and Patrick Brank; his great-grandchildren, Ethan Werner, Candice Werner and Casey Gaughan; and his loving aunt, Gemma Dowling.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
