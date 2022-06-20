John “Jack” L. McKinnon III
Funeral services for John “Jack” L. McKinnon III, 75, will be held June 22 at 2 p.m. in Westminster Presbyterian Church (ARP) with the Rev. Watson Gunderson officiating.
Mr. McKinnon passed away June 19 following an illness.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late John L. McKinnon Jr. and the late Elizabeth Singleton McKinnon.
He attended Coastal Carolina University and transferred to the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Mr. McKinnon served his country honorably as a U.S. Marine. He and his business partner, Tony Harper, ran an engineering company, Line and Grade, Inc., until his retirement in 2007.
Mr. McKinnon was a member and past commander of North Strand Power and Sail Squadron. He was also the District 26 educational officer for the Power Squadron. Mr. McKinnon was a member of the American Legion Post 111, the American Legion Riders and the American Legion Sons.
He was treasurer for Seaside Emmaus, the Clerk of Session for Westminster Presbyterian Church (ARP) and a member of BSF. He also volunteered with the Good News Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McKinnon was predeceased by his son, Todd Thompson.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Smith McKinnon of Conway; his daughter, Kim Farrell (John) of Marietta, Ga.; his grandson, Taylor Thompson of Decatur, Ga.; one brother, Frank McKinnon of Chapin; three sisters-in-law, MaryLou Miller of Lancaster, Sandra Pittman of Monroe, N.C., and Brenda Smith of Lancaster; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church fellowship hall. Private committal services will follow at the Singleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church (ARP), 1619 Park View Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
