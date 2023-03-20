John “Jack” Franklin Button
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH-Memorial services for John “Jack” Franklin Button, 60, will be held March 25 at 1 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dr. Tim Osment officiating.
Mr. Button passed away March 15.
Born Nov. 21, 1962 in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Henry Franklin Button and the late Beverly A. Button. “Jack” always woke up in the best mood and with a smile on his face. He loved all sports, worked tirelessly and enjoyed traveling with his family. He was a member of Our Lady Star By The Sea Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Button; three sons, Kyle Franklin Button (Harlie Bryant) of Houlka, Miss., Jensen Thomas Button and Halen Alexander Button of North Myrtle Beach; sister, Eileen Hajduk of Rochester, NY; daughter, Jennifer Gray (John) of Jesup, Ga.; three loving grandchildren; and one niece, Raechelle Hajduk and fiancé Benjamin.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services on Saturday at Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Those who wish may make memorials to North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. Please sign Mr. Button’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
