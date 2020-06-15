PAWLEYS ISLAND—John Hugo Melzer Jr., 82, died June 1 at Embrace Hospice House.
Mr. Melzer was a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran of which he was very proud. He enjoyed golfing and cooking for family and friends.
Mr. Melzer was preceded in death by wife Donna; son John J. Melzer and his beloved dog Callie.
John is survived by daughter Karen Melzer of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson Michael Melzer, of St. Charles, Missouri, and many other family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield-Pawleys chapel, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.