John Henry Long
Funeral services for John Henry Long, 79, will be held May 15 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, Loris with Pastor Anthony Anderson and the Rev. Marrell Riggins officiating.
Mr. Long, of Loris, departed this life May 8 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born March 10, 1944 in Dothan, NC, he was a son of the late John Henry and Roberta Long.
Mr. Long leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife of 53 years, Maxine Long; his eight children, Angelia Gore, Michael Long (Misty), Selena Long, Teresa Nelson (Ricky), Terry Long, Bobby Long (Shashawnee),Timothy Long and Andriette Long; seventeen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Lee Long; two sisters, Pearl Vereen and Edna Mae Singletary; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held May 15 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris.
Online condolences can be given at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
