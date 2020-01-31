MYRTLE BEACH—John Henry “Jack” Baptista Sr., 84, loving husband of Elizabeth C. Baptista, passed away peacefully at his home Jan. 22.
Born March 24, 1935, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Jack was the son of the late Edward M. Baptista and the late Adeline F. Doucette Baptista.
He worked in the retail industry as a store manager and enjoyed time spent with friends, family and work associates.
Jack was an avid golfer and sports fan, and he loved collecting coins. Jack also enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach.
He was predeceased by brother Edward Baptista.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Cribb Baptista; children Joanne Lowitt and husband Joel of Hudson, Ohio, John H. Baptista Jr. and wife Christy of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and Janice L. Baptista of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; stepsons Mark W. Moore and wife Patricia and Matthew W. Moore and wife Kimberly; grandchildren Matthew Lowitt and Loryn Perry; stepgrandsons Mark W. Moore Jr., Edward Moore, and Mitchell Moore and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family received friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home on Jan. 25, followed by a brief prayer service officiated by Mr. Thomas Harper.
Please make a donation in Jack’s memory to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
