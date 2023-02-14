John Henry Brown
A funeral service for John Henry Brown, 81, was held in Myrtle Beach Christian Church Feb. 13 with Preacher Danny Banks officiating.
Mr. Brown died Feb. 9, surrounded by his closest and loving family.
He was from Conway and spent most of his life in Myrtle Beach. He was predeceased by his parents, Murray Van Brown Sr. and Julia Mae Brown (Lee); siblings, Murray Van Brown Jr., John Samuel Brown, Ellis O’Neal Brown Sr., Burnice Lavan Brown, Timmy Howard Brown, Danny Lee Brown and Prudy Louvenia Brown.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Wendy Pantelas (George); grandchildren, Marina Taylor Pantelas and Spencer George Pantelas; his beautiful and loving sisters, Sylvia Brown Lewis and Brenda Brown Kennedy (Raymond); many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and his best friend (like a son) Eugene (Buddy) Whittington.
John Henry Brown worked many years with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, S.L.E.D. and the FBI. He was head of security through S.L.E.D. for Joe Montana, Roy Clark and Hootie and Blowfish. He spent his entire life helping the community in any way he could. John also had a captain's license and transported yachts.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Myrtle Beach Christian Church in his name, this was his second home!
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
Call (843) 294-0011.
