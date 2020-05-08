SURFSIDE BEACH—John York Hackwelder, 84, died April 28 at his residence with his wife Joanne by his side.
John was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 26, 1936, to the late John Arnold Hackwelder and Theresa Marie Hackwelder.
He was a retired carpenter from LTV Steel. He served as volunteer fireman and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Joanne Pantone Hackwelder; daughters Michell Hackwelder, Katherine O’Hara (Daniel) and Celia Pulver (Gary); grandchildren Daniel O’Hara (Erin), Shawn O’Hara (Lisa) and Heather O’Hara and great-grandchild Alaina O’Hara.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is assisting the family.
