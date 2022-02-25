John Franklin Phillips
Funeral services for John Franklin “Frankie” Phillips, 77, will be held Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Rickett and the Rev. Dickie Knight officiating.
Burial will follow in Antioch UMC Cemetery.
Mr. Phillips passed away Feb. 24 in Conway Medical Center.
Born April 24, 1944 in Georgetown County, he was a son of the late Clarence Ellison and Lottie Pearline Cribb Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Skipper Phillips; and brother-in-law, Edsel Davis.
Frankie was a true southern gentleman, who loved his family. Whether it was the holidays, special occasions or just a family get-together, he enjoyed spending time with them, along with all the good food. He enjoyed sports, especially NASCAR and the Daytona 500, along with music, which he loved to sing along with. After 20 years of being an electrician, he decided to retire and enjoy life. He loved the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing on the Black River.
Frankie was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his children, Tommy Smith (Tara) and Rodney Gasque (Susie); grandchildren, Breanna Smith and Luke Gasque; siblings, Barbara Phillips Davis and Jo Phillips Camlin; nieces, Susan Stone and Robin Camlin; nephew, Kevin Davis and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.