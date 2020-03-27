MYRTLE BEACH—John E. Sessions Sr., 86, died peacefully March 21 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Myrtle Beach on Jan. 6, 1934, he was a son of the late John Austin Sessions and Annie (Collins) Sessions Taylor.
He was the owner of Sessions & Sons Plumbing and a cowboy with Myrtle Beach Farms.
He is survived by sons John E. (Tina) Sessions Jr., Jamie (Tammie) Sessions and Terry Sessions, and Ricky Sessions; daughters Linda (Dave) Shelley, Ann Marie Sessions and Deborah Martin;nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wives Marie and Thelma Sessions; daughter Jeanette Lucile Sessions, brothers, A.C., Bob, and Lewis Sessions and sisters Libby Bettinger and Geneva Dunn.
A funeral service was held March 26 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Burial followed at Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www. act.alz.org/donate or 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.