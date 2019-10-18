SOCASTEE—John Douglas “Doug” McCormick, born Feb.15, 1942, in Socastee and lifetime resident of Horry County, passed peacefully on Oct. 12 at his home after a brief illness.
The Rev. Tom Brittain led a private family funeral service on Oct.14. Following the service, the family received visitation from family and friends at McMillan Small Funeral Home.
Doug graduated from Socastee High School (1960) and served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. He worked for Chapin Company and Coastal Federal Savings and Loan before opening his own business, Alcott – Douglass Mortgage Company, in 1989.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Francis L. and Irene B. McCormick, and is survived by his wife of 28 years Beverly D. McCormick; ;daughters Gwendoyln McCormick Troxell, (Jim) and Lisa McCormick Anderson (Clark); brothers Larry F. McCormick and Jerry W. McCormick; granddaughters Ryann T. Baker (Evan), Rylie E. Troxell, Lauren E. Anderson and Addie C. Anderson; life-long friend Marilyn G. McCormick, special buddy Dock Jarman as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Doug will be fondly remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and a caring person that never met a stranger. Family and friends were of the utmost importance to him.
Doug loved to laugh and cut up but he also enjoyed deep conversations with anyone willing to participate. He is no longer by our side but as a man of deep faith and a positive role model in so many ways his values and legacy will live on through all those fortunate enough to have crossed his path.
Memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice-Mercy Care at 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or to The Jewish National Fund at 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, New York, 11570.
