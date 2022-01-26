John David “ Speedy” Vereen
John David “ Speedy” Vereen, 68, of Conway, passed away Jan. 20 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 10, 1953, in Conway, he was the son of the late JD and Eunice Vereen. Mr. Vereen was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. He was a retired truck driver and loved NASCAR.
Surviving is his wife, Denise A. Roberts; children, Wendy Vereen, Cynthia Vereen, Jamie Webb and Amy Roberts; grandchildren, Danielle, Tabitha and Sarah Webb, Kandee, Manuela, Dominga and Erica Vereen, David and Allison Acuna; great-grandchildren, Colton and Benjamin Webb.
No services are planned at this time.
Cremation Services Direct (843-651-1194) 9506 Hwy 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 is assisting the family.
