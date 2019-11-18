MURRELLS INLET—John David Eason, 71, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 3 at Regency Hospital in Florence.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Edwin D. and Lorine B. Eason. Mr. Eason was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Germany, Spain and Texas.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mr. Eason was also a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League and was licensed by the FCC in 1984 as an amateur radio operator where his call letters were KB4WIP. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
He was preceded in death by brothers Jack M. Eason, James D. Eason, Kenneth D. Eason and Charles D. Eason; sisters Shirley Eason Weihunt and Irma E. Phifer and niece Michelle Eason Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years Frances Hewitt Eason of Murrells Inlet; brothers William D. Eason (Linda) of Yorktown, Virginia, Thomas E. Eason (Linda) of Murrells Inlet and James F. Eason of Myrtle Beach; sister Carolyn E. Brooks of Panama City, Florida, and his beloved dog, Freddie B.
Funeral services were held Nov. 6 at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4182 Hwy. 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
