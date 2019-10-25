MYRTLE BEACH—Memorial services for John D. Stackhouse were held Sept. 28 in Grand Strand Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach.
Stackhouse passed away on Sept. 21 surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 1946, to the late William and Evelyn Stackhouse.
He was a graduate of Union Endicott High School in Endicott, NewYork.
Stackhouse was an active member of Valleyview Alliance Church in Vestal, New York.
He served on many committees, helped coach the men’s softball team and was best known for his contribution to the kitchen committee. He volunteered with the Port Dickinson Fire Department in the mid 1970s. In the early 1990s, he was called to help manage the kitchen at Delta Lake Bible Conference Center, in Rome, New York. Weekends and summers were spent at Delta, working with numerous staff, groups, children’s camps and special needs camps. In 1998, he fulfilled his dream of moving to Myrtle Beach. Stackhouse was the transportation supervisor at The Sun News and was a car transporter for Enterprise Sales Division.
John was a member of Grand Strand Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Erma Courtright Stackhouse; children Patrick (Jennifer) Stackhouse of Rome, New York, Debbie Stackhouse, and Kim Wilson; grandchildren Kolyn Stackhouse, Emma Wilson, Nikolas Stackhouse, Jocelyn Wilson, Evan Stackhouse, Daniel Stackhouse and Timothy Stackhouse; brothers Marvin (Linda) Stackhouse of Ocean Isle, North Carolina, and Richard (Jacqueline) Stackhouse of Orange, Virginia; mother-in-law Helen Courtright and brother-in-law Merwin (Kristin) Fuller of Binghamton, New York, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Stackhouse was entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
