MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service for John Curtis Patterson Jr., 72, will be held Sept. 2 in Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach.
Mr. Patterson of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 26 in Grand Strand Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
John was born a son of Della Patterson and the late John Curtis Patterson Sr.
John is a retired computer tech, who contracted with the federal government. About two years ago, after his retirement, he and his wife Karen moved to the beach. He loved to play golf, spend time with his family and go to the beach. John had a great sense of humor and teased the people he loved.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Karen Ann Patterson; and his mother, Della Patterson. He was the loving father of Kimberly Ann Amaya (Jose) and Teresa Marie Martin (David); grandfather of Christopher Amaya, Michelle Amaya (Josiah Ziebarth), Nicole Amaya, Aiden John Amaya, Giada Amaya, Kaitlyn Martin and Sophia Martin; brother, Dean Patterson; aunt, Patricia Heishman; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
John was predeceased by his aunt, Rosaline Lozar (Albert); and his uncle, Charles Heishman.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
