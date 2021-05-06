John E. Cook
Funeral services for John E. Cook, 60, will be held May 7 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Church of God. Burial will follow in Cook Cemetery.
Mr. Cook passed away May 5 in MUSC Marion Hospital.
Mr. John was born Aug. 28, 1960, a son of Mildred Johnson Cook and the late Edmound Leo Cook. In addition to his father, he is predeceased by one daughter, Tonya Cook; three brothers, Gordon Cook, William Cook and Edmound Leo Cook Jr.; and one sister, Mildred Ann Cook.
He enjoyed fishing and drag racing.
Mr. Cook is survived by his mother, Mildred Johnson Cook; one son, Alex Cook; two brothers, Monroe Cook and Wayne Cook; one sister, Shelby Faircloth; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Please remember to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. in Aynor is serving the family.
