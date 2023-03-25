John Charlie "J.C." Williamson
AYNOR-Funeral services for John Charlie "J.C." Williamson, 91, will be held March 27 at 2 p.m. from White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Hyman and the Rev. Buddy Seay officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Williamson passed away March 24.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late John Solomon and Emma Carolina Johnson Williamson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Francis Williamson, Malcolm Williamson and Harry Williamson; and three sisters, Bessie Hewitt, Mildred Jones and Maggie Johnson.
Mr. Williamson was a member of White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church for more than 50 years and held many different offices in the church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Jerry Cox Company for more than 45 years.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Frances Anderson Williamson; two daughters, Susie Wofford (Brad) of Aynor and Kay Pearce (Jon) of Summerville; four grandchildren, Dustin Todd (Twyla), Hope Wofford, Kelli Wofford and Jennifer Hammonds (Bryan); five great-grandchildren, Daniel Todd, Macie Todd, Bryson Hammonds, Blake Hammonds and Baylei Hammonds.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home March 26, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to White Savannah Freewill Baptist Church Senior Fund, 4010 Highway 65, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
