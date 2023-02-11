John Carl Lyerly
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for John Carl Lyerly, 69, to be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church, Conway. A reception will be held after the service at the church.
Mr. Lyerly of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Feb. 6 in Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Born in Conway Dec. 14, 1953, he was the son of the late Ernest and Myrtle Skipper Lyerly. He later moved to Loris where he grew up and graduated from Loris High School in 1972. He was a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams. He also played American Legion Baseball for the Marion County Post. He then attended Wingate College. John had an accomplished 25-year career in the food sales industry at IFH, Florence and US Foods, Conway where he was a senior territory manager. John volunteered as a baseball coach for the Conway Recreation Center where he took several teams to state championships. He also coached basketball for Conway Middle School for several years. John knew the sport and loved the kids he coached. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, listening to music and cheering for the Clemson Tigers.
Surviving are his son, Matthew Lyerly (Crissi); grandson, Taylor; Matthew's mother, Ellen Lyerly; brothers, Al Lyerly (Jennifer) and Donald Helms (Betsy); aunts, Alma Lyerly and Jeanette Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
