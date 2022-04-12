John Buck Freeman

John Buck Freeman, 69, passed away March 29 in Regency Hospital in Florence.

Born Nov. 2, 1952 in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of the late Lockwood McCants Freeman Jr. and Letha Worsham Freeman.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his golf cart and caring for his dogs.

He is survived by his companion, Lori McCormick; son, Michael Jeffery Freeman; three daughters, Christina F. Simmons, Angela Rose Guirdry and Melanie Heyne; three sisters, Jane LaRoche, Josie Taylor and Daisy Blair; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three dogs, Rusty, Harley and Rocky, along with many family and friends who will miss him.

No Services are planned at this time.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.

