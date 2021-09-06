John Paul Ascani
A visitation for John Paul Ascani, 70, was held Sept. 7 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Military Honors were held at the beginning of the visitation.
Mr. Ascani passed away Sept. 2 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 12, 1950 in White Plains, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Anita Maurer Ascani. Mr. Ascani bravely served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was awarded a Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Unit Cross of Gallantry and a Combat Action Ribbon.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Ascani worked in construction, having owned multiple businesses in the industry.
Along with his parents, Mr. Ascani was predeceased by a son, Trent Dorr; and two brothers, Robert Ascani and Paul Ascani.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Helen Nover; a son, Richard Nover (Nicole); a daughter, Elizabeth Johns; four grandchildren, Skylar Johns, Colby Johns, Kamryn Johns and Tia Marie Dorr; his granddog, Theodore; a sister, Lorraine Arco (Freddie); a sister-in-law, Mary Ascani; and two nieces, Lauren Tattoli and Christina Ascani.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Ascani’s memory to Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
