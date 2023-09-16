Allison Gore
TABOR CITY, NC-Funeral services for John Allison Gore, 66, were held Sept. 16 in Cherry Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Price and the Rev. Billy Roy officiating. Committal services followed in Gore Cemetery on Miller Road in Tabor City, NC.
Mr. Gore passed away Sept. 13 in Loris following an illness.
Born July 7, 1957, in Wilmington, NC, he was the son of the late John Roland Gore, and the late Velma Jordan Gore. Mr. Gore was a farmer, and he worked with the railroad for 20 years. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to grill, but will be most remembered as a loving father, grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his daughter, Leeann Todd (Chris); grandchildren, Andie Todd and Allie Todd; sisters, Brenda Faye McDonough (Mac), Jodie Lawrence and Angie Grainger; brother, Lennon Gore (Mary), as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Those who wish may make memorials to Cherry Hill Baptist Church Youth Program, 2020 Daisy Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Gore’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
