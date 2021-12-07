Joey Wayne Todd Sr.
A graveside service for Joey Wayne Todd Sr., 58, will be held Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove FWB Church Cemetery with the Rev. James A. Hucks and the Rev. Greg Cannon officiating.
Mr. Todd passed away Dec. 4 at his residence.
Born Sept. 30, 1963 in Horry County, he was a son of Jeanwood Hucks Todd and the late Albert “A.L.” Todd.
In addition to his father, he was also predeceased by his sister, Kimberly L. Todd.
Joey enjoyed fishing and racing, and was a proud grandfather to be.
In addition to his mother, Jeanwood Hucks Todd, he is survived by his wife, Sandy Todd; children, Joey Todd Jr. and Shawn Todd (Taylor); sister, Renee Jordan; nieces, Dara Lundy (Kipp) and Valarie Stalvey, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.
Please remember to follow CDC regulations for face mask and social distancing.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.